Adani Foundation joins DMIHER to establish global Centre of Excellence in affordable healthcare

Ahmedabad, June 26 (IANS) The Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday collaborated with the Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DMIHER), a Maharashtra-based deemed-to-be university, to develop it into a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in affordable healthcare education and delivery mechanism.

This collaboration is inspired by Chairman Gautam Adani’s philosophy: “Seva hi Sadhana hai” (Service is Worship) and reflects the diversified conglomerate’s belief that access to quality healthcare and education is fundamental to nation-building.

“This collaboration with DMIHER reflects our belief that access to quality healthcare and education is a fundamental right — not a privilege. We are proud to support the creation of a Centre of Excellence that will combine academic innovation, clinical research and community care,” said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

Together, we aim to build a scalable model that serves with dignity and contributes meaningfully towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, she mentioned.

The alliance with DMIHER aims to strengthen the institution’s reach and impact across academic innovation, clinical research and community health.

DMIHER currently operates 15 institutes and 5 teaching hospitals and offers 217 academic programmes across 13 disciplines, including undergraduate, postgraduate, super-specialty, doctoral and fellowship courses.

This collaboration aligns with the Adani Group’s "Temple of Healthcare" concept, which reimagines healthcare facilities not just as treatment centres, but as institutions of service, dignity and compassion, said the Adani Foundation.

“It fills me with immense pride to see this collaboration take shape. Over 35 years, our vision of a self-reliant health and education ecosystem has matured into a powerful reality. Collaborating with the Adani Foundation marks a pivotal step in advancing both regional and national development,” said Datta Meghe, Founder of DMIHER.

In the spirit of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, this alliance reflects our shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable progress, Meghe noted.

The collaboration between the Adani Foundation and DMIHER will pave the way for scalable, affordable, and high-quality healthcare and education.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has been actively investing in strategic social development initiatives across India.

Operating in 7,060 villages across 21 states, the Foundation impacts over 9.6 million lives through programmes in education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.

