Actress Sonam Khan reveals her true relation with Zeenat Aman

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan took to social media to share a surprising personal revelation about her connection to Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman.

In a heartfelt post, Sonam revealed that Zeenat is actually her aunt—her mother’s first cousin. While clarifying that they don’t know each other personally, Sonam expressed deep admiration for Zeenat Aman’s grace, beauty, and magnetic presence. On Tuesday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a series of her photos, writing, “Very few people know that @thezeenataman is my aunt, My mother’s first cousin…This song is a tribute to Zeenat Ma’am… I don’t know her personally but I have immense respect for her Grace, Beauty & Aura….”

She paired her first photo with the timeless song “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The 1978 romantic drama, directed by Raj Kapoor and written by Jainendra Jain, starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman. The film explores the contrast between physical attraction and spiritual connection. Released on 24 March 1978 during the festival of Holi, “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” garnered significant attention even before its premiere. It enjoyed a highly successful run, especially in West Bengal, where it played for 29 weeks at Kolkata's Metro Cinema, cementing its status as a blockbuster in the region and a hit in other parts of the country.

Sonam Khan is best recognized for her contributions to both Hindi and Telugu cinema. The granddaughter of veteran actor Murad, she made her acting debut in the Telugu film “Samrat” in 1987. Her entry into Bollywood came a year later when legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra introduced her in his 1988 directorial venture, “Vijay.”

Sonam went on to star in several commercially successful films, including “Tridev”, “Mitti Aur Sona,” “Kroadh,” “Kodama Simham,” “Ajooba,” “Fateh,” and “Vishwatma.”

