Actress Bridget Fonda looks unrecognisable in new pictures

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Bridget Fonda was spotted out in California in a rare outing. She was said to have been seen for the first time in over a decade last year following her apparent retirement from acting 20 years ago.

The actress, who starred in films like ‘Single White Female’ and ‘Jackie Brown’, was seen out in Los Angeles visiting a friend in the area and was photographed on the outing, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She had opted to wear a grey t-shirt that depicted Mickey Mouse on the front, which she accompanied with a pair of dark pants. Her outfit for the trip also included grey trainers and she accessorised with a pair of gloves.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she was spotted carrying a patterned bag and a cup that featured a sticker of a minion from the animated film ‘Despicable Me’. The photos of the former actor showed her sporting a pair of glasses whilst out in the city this week.

It comes after Bridget - who's the daughter of the late actor Peter Fonda - was reportedly seen for the first time in a decade last year. She's been described as 'reclusive' in recent years following her decision to retire from acting.

Bridget - who dismissed the idea of returning to acting when approached about the possibility earlier this year - hasn't been in a film or TV show for more than two decades.

