Actress Anandhi tells Simran: The way you shower love, care and affection, no other top heroine will do!

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Anandhi Ajay, who also was the title winner of the dance reality show Jodi Number One, has now penned a post of gratitude to actress Simran, saying that no other top heroine would shower shower love, care and affection the way Simran did.

The young actress, who considers Simran her inspiration on several counts, says that Simran has not changed one bit from how she was when she first met the top actress 10 years ago.

Travelling with Simran in a flight for the first time, Anandhi, posted a picture of herself seated next to Simran and wrote, "First time flight with my hip queen. Sister love. The way you shower your love, care and affection, no other top heroine will do."

Stating that Simran was a down to earth person with zero attitude, Anandhi praised her for being able to pull off any role that she chose. Pointing out that no one could learn Tamil dialogues easily and perform in a single take when being new to the Tamil industry, Anandhi said Simran did that in her first film itself.

The young actress told Simran, "No one can replace your position. There is only one Simran."

Pointing out that she had seen heroines pulling down other talented women, Anandhi said Simran, unlike them, had so far stood for her and had trusted her.

Anandhi said that she had earned Simran's trust. "It’s been 10 years of friendship and it didn’t happen over night."

Stating that she was nothing before Simran's talent and that she was "am nothing without you in this cinema industry", Anandhi said that Simran was her "great inspiration".

"When I was new to this industry, I learnt how to dance seeing you.I learnt acting seeing your performances. Now, learning how to grow two kids as a fit mom seeing you. You support my talent. You found me as an anchor for the first time. For dance Thamizha, you encouraged my dance and acting. So proud to be with you all the time when you come to Chennai," she wrote.

Stating that Simran always advised her keep working, Anandhi said,"I will never leave my hardwork ma'am. I will prove my talents for sure one day.Love you for who you are till today. You never change. You are the same from the very first day I met you 10 years back. Love you sister."

