Actor Samantha-invested company launches millet muesli

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Heat and eat items like millet noodles, millet upma, and millet Pongal are now old.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu-invested Nutrivative Foods Pvt Ltd – that brought farming of quinoa and chia seeds to India - has, after its millet milk, now launched a millet-based muesli, a breakfast food.

The first of its kind in its segment, the millet muesli comes in three flavours - 'Fruit and Nut', 'Belgium Dark Chocolate', and 'No Added Sugar' and contains about 14 grams of plant based protein per serving and free from palm oil and preservatives.

The common ingredients in all the three variants are rolled oats, millet flakes (jowar, bajra, ragi), brown rice flakes, and extruded quinoa flakes. In addition, the Fruit and Nut, Belgium Dark Chocolate variants contain fruits, nuts and seeds and liquid jaggery as the sweetener.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.