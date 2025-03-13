Actor Ravi Mohan to turn director in July this year?

Chennai, Mar 13 (IANS) Actor Ravi Mohan, who has completed 20 years in the Tamil film industry as a bankable hero, is now all set to turn a director as well.

If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, Ravi Mohan will be directing his first film, featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead.

Earlier this year, Ravi, during an interaction with journalists, had admitted that he had a script ready for Yogi Babu and that he intends to turn director at one point. However, he had then not specified when he intended to make the big move.

Now, industry insiders claim that Ravi Mohan will be turning director soon after he completes Ganesh K Babu’s ‘Karathey Babu’ and director Sudha Kongara’s much-awaited period film ‘Parasakthi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Sources claim that if all goes well, Ravi may begin the shooting of his first film as director in July this year. Yogi Babu will play the lead in the film, which sources point out, will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

However, there has be no official confirmation about this project from Ravi Mohan’s side so far.

All of Ravi Mohan’s upcoming films have huge expectations riding on them. The actor will be seen playing a politician called Shanmugha Babu/ Karathey Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in ‘Karathey Babu’. Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, Karthey Babu has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.

That apart, Ravi Mohan will be seen playing the antagonist in director In director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly awaited period film, Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, Ravi Mohan will be seen playing the antagonist.

In fact, the unit is currently in Sri Lanka, filming some important sequences for the film.

Apart from these films, Ravi Mohan also has ‘Genie’, a fantasy entertainer, waiting to hit screens.

