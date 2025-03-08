Actor Ravi Mohan’s blockbuster film ‘M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi’ to re-release on March 14

Chennai, Mar 8 (IANS) Seeking to mark actor Ravi Mohan’s completion of 20 years in the Tamil film industry as a leading hero, the makers of his blockbuster film, ‘M Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi’, are to now re-release the film on March 14.

Over the past 20 years, the actor has emerged as a bankable hero in the Tamil film industry. Looking to mark this special milestone, his all-time blockbuster ‘M Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi’ has been digitally restored for re-release.

Ravi Mohan embarked on his journey as an actor through the 2003 blockbuster ‘Jayam’. The film was produced by his father, editor Mohan, and directed by his brother, Mohan Raja. Jayam was both commercially successful and critically acclaimed.

The following year, the Ravi Mohan-Mohan Raja duo delivered another blockbuster in the form of ‘M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi’. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film featured Ravi Mohan, Asin and Nadhiya in the lead. It also featured actors Prakash Raj and the late actor Vivek in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film was by Balasubramaniem while editing was by S. Surajkavee.

The film had music by Srikanth Deva and was produced by Jeyam productions.

At present, Ravi Mohan has a number of films lined up. His next film will be director Arjunan Jr’s ‘Genie’. Following it, the actor has director Ganesh K Babu’s film called ‘Karathey Babu’.

Ravi Mohan will be seen playing a politician called Shanmugha Babu/ Karathey Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in the film. Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, Karthey Babu has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead. That apart, Ravi Mohan will be seen playing the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly awaited period film, Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.