Actor Gautham Karthik tells wife Manjima: I’m beyond proud of how much you’ve grown!

Chennai, Mar 27 (IANS) Actor Gautham Karthik, who is also the husband of actress Manjima Mohan, has now penned an adorable post to his wife on the occasion of the actress completing 10 years in the film industry as an actress.

Gautham Karthik, a popular hero who is also the son of well known actor Karthik, took to Instagram to let his wife know how proud he was of her.

He wrote, “Today, we celebrate 10 years of you @manjimamohan the love of my life, shining in this industry! I’m beyond proud of how much you’ve grown, not just as an actor, but as an incredible person. With every role you take on, you showcase your extraordinary talent, proving it time and time again.”

Gautham Karthik went on to say that his constant wish was to see her continue sharing that gift with the world on screen. He signed off the post to his wife, calling himself her biggest cheerleader.

Earlier in the day, actress Manjima Mohan, who has delivered some critically acclaimed performances in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, had penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry as an artiste.

In her post, Manjima Mohan said, “Ten years since I began my journey as an artist, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Every opportunity, every challenge, and every experience has shaped me into the artist I am today.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the directors, actors, and producers I’ve had the privilege of working with.

Your support and belief in me have made this journey unforgettable. To the media fraternity, thank you for always recognizing and appreciating my work.

“I am forever indebted to my family and friends, who stood by me through every high and low, ensuring I never gave up.

Actors are truly blessed to receive unconditional love and immense support from well-wishers we may have never even met. It’s something I cherish deeply and never take for granted.

“There’s still so much to achieve, a long road ahead, and many dreams to fulfill. Here’s to the journey ahead.”

Manjima Mohan first shot to limelight in Malayalam cinema with the immensely popular ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead. The Malayalam film was a superhit that fetched her recognition not just in Kerala but also all across the south. Manjima made an impact in Tamil cinema with the Gautham Menon romantic action drama ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’. She played the female lead in the film opposite Silambarasan.

The actress has delivered several critically acclaimed performances over the course of the last 10 years. In fact, her most recent performance, which was in the Tamil web series Suzhal 2, has come in for much appreciation.

