Actor Akshay Kharodia talks about ‘Lagey Rabb Warga’: It reminds every couple to respect one another

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Known for his performances in Suhaagan and Pandya Store, television actor Akshay Kharodia has come out with a latest music video titled Lagey Rabb Warga, which he says reminds every couple to respect one another especially during difficult times.

The romantic, wedding-themed song, which is sung by B Praak, features Akshay opposite Isha Malviya and beautifully highlights the bond and emotions shared between a couple on their special day.

Akshay shared: “I think the audience will connect with this because it’s a wedding song, and I wanted the emotions between the couple to shine through. For me, the most important part is seeing a boy and a girl stand by each other.”

“That’s what a wedding is truly about supporting each other through everything. I believe that’s the most beautiful aspect of the song: it reminds every couple to respect one another and to be there for each other, especially during difficult times,” said the actor.

Lagey Rabb Warga showcases a blend of emotions that are central to the wedding experience. The song narrates the joy, excitement, and tender moments of a couple coming together, capturing the essence of love and support.

Talking about his look in the song being compared to Shahid Kapoor’s appearance in Jab We Met, which tells the story of a heartbroken businessman Aditya Kashyap, who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi woman, Geet Dhillon.

While they miss their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home and what follows is a love that changes them.

Akshay shared he was pleasantly surprised.

“I was pleasantly surprised because Shahid Kapoor has such a unique personality and is an incredible dancer. I am truly grateful to be compared to him and it makes me very happy. Shahid and I may be two different personalities and actors, but I am a huge fan of his work,” he said.

