Action against erring developers as per RERA Act: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that action will be taken against developers as per the RERA Act for non-compliance.

“According to the RERA Act, it is mandatory for every developer to register themselves. If there is a violation of the RERA Act, then the RERA Authority has the right to take action against the concerned developer,” he said in his reply to a calling attention motion moved by Gajanan Lovete in this regard.

Minister Samant said that in the wake of the complaint received regarding the construction permission for a building in the Akot Municipal Council area, a hearing was held in the office of the District Collector, Akola, on December 7, 2022.

The applicant had submitted an application for construction permission on March 31, 2021. Documents related to the Gunthewari of 2007-08 were attached with the application, but the original records were destroyed in a fire in 2018.

“Based on the available evidence, the then authorities granted offline permission on 18th April 2022. The permission was granted offline as the Building Plan Management System (BPMS) was incomplete, but later it was registered online, and the fee has also been paid. As the applicant has not taken permission as per the RERA Act, a letter will be sent to RERA asking the real estate regulator to take action against him,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate in the state council today said that as the ginger production sector is increasing in the state, the government's stance is positive in establishing a ginger research centre.

Concrete steps will be taken in this regard after a policy decision. He was replying to a calling attention motion made by member Satish Chavan regarding starting a ginger crop research centre.

Minister Kokate said that ginger is cultivated on an area of 18,000 hectares in the country, of which 5,345 hectares is in Maharashtra. Of this, ginger is produced in large quantities in Satara and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts of Marathwada.

“The proposal to establish a Ginger Research Centre at Galleborgaon, Mauje (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District) under Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University was approved in 2022. A proposal of about Rs 20.61 crore was sent to the government through the Council of Agricultural Education and Research, Pune. However, the proposal remained pending as the Planning Department did not approve it on the grounds of financial burden,” said the minister.

Minister Kokate explained that currently, 76 research centres and 109 All India Coordinated Research Projects are functioning in the state. There are 18 centres under the Marathwada Agricultural University.

In this context, instead of establishing new centres, a proposal will be sent for the modernisation and expansion of existing centres. Research is also underway on turmeric and ginger crops at the Agricultural Research Centre under Rahuri Agricultural University in Kasbe Digraj, Sangli district. Studies are also being conducted to see if ginger can be researched at the centre in Vasmat.

Minister Kokate said that a meeting will be held with Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in this regard, and a policy will be decided for research on ginger and other crops. Once the policy is decided, the next decision will be taken.

