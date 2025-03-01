Accused behind Noida builder’s house heist arrested, fake ID scheme revealed

Noida, March 1 (IANS) The team of the Noida Sector-58 police station achieved a breakthrough by arresting four individuals who were ‘involved’ in robbing a builder’s house. Police also revealed the modus operandi of these individuals who carried out the robbery in the house on February 22.

In what is being viewed as another significant fact about this crime, the Delhi Police had also previously arrested two of the accused in this case.

According to DCP of Noida Police, Ram Badan Singh, the incident took place on February 22, 2025, when Rahul, a servant who had recently joined the builder’s household, along with two accomplices, carried out the robbery.

On finding the house empty, the accused took the keys to the cupboard and stole gold and silver jewellery, cash, and other important documents. They also stole a Fortuner vehicle but later abandoned it near Noida’s Sector 61 before fleeing, the police official told media.

A case was registered at the Sector 58 police station following the incident. After the investigation, on Saturday, police arrested four accused: Amit Kumar Rawat, Devender Kumar alias Rahul, Guddu Kumar Kamat, and Raman Kamat.

From the arrested individuals, a total of Rs 6 lakh in cash was recovered, and so far, a total of Rs 10.7 lakh worth of stolen goods have been recovered. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had planned the robbery in advance. They told the police that they were already in contact with security guards and domestic workers working in Madhubani, Bihar.

Moreover, the accused had created a fake Aadhar card and on the basis of this card he applied for a job as a cook in Noida. After securing the job, they followed their plan to rob the builder’s house and fled.

