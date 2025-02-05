Abhishek turns 49: Farah Khan says 'this n much more love' in a special birthday post

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday today on 5th February 2025. Farah Khan used social media to wish the 'Guru' actor on his special day.

The filmmaker dropped a fun video on her official IG, where she can be seen hugging and kissing the actor. "This n Much more Love to my boy @bachchan on his birthday today!! p.s. - he pretends he doesn’t like me doing this but actually he loves it!!", she wrote along with the clip.

Additionally, Ajay Devgn also wished his 'Bol Bachchan' co-star by posting a picture of the two actors on his Instagram stories. He captioned the post, "Always making my chest like a blouse"...hahaha Happy birthday @bachchan", along with a red heart emoji.

Moreover, Sonali Bendre also wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happu Birthday, AB! Sending lots of love and best wishes your way @bachchan", with a pink heart emoticon. She further shared a photograph hugging Abhishek Bachchan.

Besides this, Sonam Kapoor also posted a click with the birthday star from their movie, "Delhi 6", and penned, "Happy Birthday Abhishek".

Not just that, Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a rare throwback picture from 1976, when Abhishek Bachchan was born.

Taking to his blog, he shared a heartfelt note that went, “Feb 5, 1976 ...Time has passed rapidly .. !!!! At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge ..But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries , not necessarily compassionate with the text , gets mutilated ..So ..One rather keep all of it within and prevent its express ..One does not need the strength of its silence , but the satisfaction of its unreserved comment being with you rather than to be spread ..For one shall ever almost definitely lead to several unrelated others .."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.