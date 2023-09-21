Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' heads to Zurich Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Stolen', which stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, has been chosen under the Feature Film Competition Category at the Zurich Film Festival this year.

The film will be screened alongside the likes of notable international features, including Saudi Arabian feature 'Mandoob' by Ali Kalthami, US director Chloe Domont's 'Fair Play' and Pietro Castellitto's 'Enea', among others.

The 19th edition of the Zurich Film Festival will be held from September 28 to October 8, 2023, with 'Stolen', directed by Karan Tejpal, scheduled to screen on September 29 at the festival.

The film follows the story of a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them to face various challenges that test their relationships and convictions. The film also stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Stolen' being screened at the Zurich Film Festival this year, producer Gaurav Dhingra said in a statement, "This is such a special moment for us. The way our film 'Stolen' has managed to steal hearts internationally, we are grateful and excited for this outpour of love and bringing our film to The Zurich Film Festival. As a producer, I feel extremely honoured to have this opportunity to put India on the world map through our film. Here's hoping this is just the beginning for us and many more Indian films in the global markets."

Earlier, 'Stolen' had premiered at the Venice Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. It will also be screened at the BFI London Film Festival as part of the Thrill strand.

'Stolen' has been produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio.

