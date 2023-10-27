Abhijeet Sawant gets nostalgic on 'Indian Idol 14': 'Feels like I'm back home'

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The first winner of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol', Abhijeet Sawant will grace the stage of Season 14, and will be seen getting emotional on his homecoming.

This weekend 'Indian Idol Season 14' will premiere the grand 'Griha Pravesh' episodes, where the Top 15 contestants will impress one and all with their singing talent.

Making the evening a grand affair, joining the judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani will be eminent names from entertainment and music industry like Salim and Sulaiman, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Richa Sharma, Abhijeet Sawant, followed by the judge and contestants of the upcoming dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa': Arshad Warsi, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim respectively.

The 'Griha Pravesh' theme will mark the return of Abhijeet, who kick-started the legacy and gained immense popularity with his singing.

Talking about the same, Abhijeet said: "I want to extend my gratitude and pay respect to this platform. Thank you, Indian Idol; it feels like I'm back home. And Sanu Da, you are my greatest idol. Ever since I started singing, I learned your songs and sang like you. Thanks for being my inspiration, making me the singer I am today."

Following a spectacular performance by Utkarsh Wankhede from Nagpur, highly praised by the judges for his rendition of 'Mere Naam Tu,' he shares how his father used to cite Abhijeet Sawant as an example, saying: "My father used to tell me to be a singer like Abhijeet Dada."

In response, Abhijeet encourages him: "You are a remarkable performer, and with continued practice, you will become the pride of Maharashtra."

Utkarsh then requests Abhijeet to sing with him and Abhijeet fulfills his wish by singing one of his biggest hits 'Lafzon Mein'.

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.