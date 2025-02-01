Abhay Mohan feted for winning title in his first Formula Racing season

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bengaluru teenager, Abhay Mohan, who won one of the two premier single-seater National Championships, in the prestigious MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championships 2024, was elated to receive his first National Championship Trophy at the glittering MMSC Annual Awards ceremony held here.

The 16-year-old 2022 Junior National Karting champion, dominated the track in his very first year after graduating into single-seater racing this year and notched up 10 race wins from 12 races in the MRF 1600cc National Championship.

With a combination of brute speed and admirable race craft, he displayed his authority in abundance to take an all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

He was miles ahead in his races and dished out victory after victory, with huge leads, for ten consecutive races before he stumbled out in the final round. But by that time, he comfortably clinched the issue with an unbeatable lead in the championship.

“The atmosphere is wonderful and I am elated. This is my first big championship in single-seater Formula cars and what an amazing season it was. Though I won the National title in karting, this is huge and very special for me. I thank my parents and team very much, and receiving the trophy J Anand sir and Mammen sir is the icing on the cake,” said a delighted Abhay Mohan at the prize-giving ceremony on Saturday.

He is looking for bigger things in 2025 but vows to put in the same hard work and dedication in pursuit of his future goals.

Meanwhile, The racing scene in India is set for a major enhancement by way of bigger and more powerful vehicles shortly, according to Vicky Chandhok, Vice-President, of Madras Motor Sports Club.

Speaking during the MMSC Annual Awards ceremony to honour the 2024 National Racing Championship winners here on Friday, Chandhok said: “I cannot go into specifics, but the racing scene should witness an infusion of bigger and more powerful machines sometime soon.

“Parallelly, MMSC is working towards making motorsports more affordable and to this end, our karting programme at the Mika International Karting Arena is the first step in this direction," he said.

