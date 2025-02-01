FM Sitharaman announces seven key projects for Bihar in Union Budget

Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, which includes seven significant announcements aimed at promoting development in Bihar, coinciding with the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced the formation of the Makhana Board to support and promote the cultivation and marketing of makhana (fox nuts), a significant crop in Bihar.

She also announced the expansion of IIT Patna by enhancing the infrastructure and academic programmes of the premier institute to foster higher education and research.

She announced the establishment of the National Food Technology Institute in Bihar. It will be dedicated to food technology, aiming to boost the food processing industry and create employment opportunities.

A separate Budget has been allocated for the development of the Western Kosi Canal, which is expected to improve irrigation facilities and benefit the agricultural sector.

She also mentioned plans to upgrade the Bihta Airport to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth.

Apart from that, Finance Minister Sitharaman also pointed out the expansion of Patna Airport to handle increased passenger traffic and improve infrastructure and the construction of three new greenfield airports in Bihar to improve air connectivity and support regional development.

These initiatives are seen as efforts by the Central government to bolster development in various regions of Bihar, including Magadh, Mithila, and Seemanchal, ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Bihar has long-standing demands for special state status, a topic that has been a point of contention among political parties.

The Opposition has criticised the Central government for not addressing this issue in the Budget.

In the previous year's Budget, presented in July 2024, the government allocated significant funds for infrastructure projects in allied states, including Bihar. This included more than Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure projects in Bihar, aiming to strengthen the coalition and promote regional development.

The current Budget's announcements are perceived as strategic moves to garner support in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, reflecting the Central government's focus on regional development and political considerations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.