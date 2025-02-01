Union Budget: Varanasi professors hails no-income-tax rule for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh

Varanasi, Feb 1 (IANS) In a landmark move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Budget 2025, which promises no income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, including standard deductions (totaling Rs 12.75 lakh). This historic step has been hailed by professors in Varanasi as a much-needed relief for the middle class, thanking the Modi-led government for prioritising their concerns.

Talking to IANS, Abhishek Singh, a professor at Uday Pratap College, expressed his enthusiasm: "This tax relief will significantly benefit the middle class. The rising taxes that we were burdened with will now decrease, offering much-needed relief to the common man."

Sanjeev Kumar, an assistant professor, added, "For a long time, people felt the government was drifting away from its citizens, particularly the working class. But this time, the Finance Minister has ensured that serving individuals, especially those with loans or educational burdens, will feel a tangible difference. The process of tax filing, which was once a hassle, has been simplified, and for that, we thank the Finance Minister and Modi ji. We truly appreciate this change."

Ashok Kumar Singh, from Harish College, noted, "It's great to see the government finally focusing on the middle class. We, in government jobs, always pay our taxes faithfully, and until now, we were often left out of exemptions. This change, though late, is a step in the right direction. Saving this money will allow us to invest in other avenues, and for that, we're grateful."

Narendra Pratap Singh, another professor, also weighed in: "The service class has often borne the brunt of the tax burden, while other classes received relief. The middle class has always paid its dues honestly, and it's heartening to see that the government is now acknowledging our contribution."

Ajay Prakash, a professor at Uday Pratap College said, "It is a big relief for the middle class. I will say that it is the best Budget in India so far. We will get benefits from it as it will save us more than Rs 10,000 in a month which can be used for other purposes."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the Union Budget 2025, calling it a "Janata Janardan Ka Budget" and emphasising its people-centric approach that will propel India's development journey.

Sharing his thoughts on the Budget, PM Modi described it as a significant milestone in India's growth trajectory.

"This is a budget for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It will fulfil the dreams of every citizen. We have opened up several sectors for the youth, and the common people will be at the heart of India's mission to become a developed nation. This Budget is a force multiplier," he said.

