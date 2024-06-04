Aayushi Bhave took inspiration from Madhuri to play a dancer in '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Aayushi Bhave, who portrays a dancer named Bindu in the upcoming supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', shared that the role is influenced by evergreen star Madhuri Dixit.

Speaking about the same, Aayushi said: "My character Bindu is actually a dancer, and she has a very cheerful, outspoken personality. When I was preparing to play her role, Madhuri Dixit was my first inspiration. Her expressions and dance moves have always fascinated me, and playing a dancer gave me the opportunity to find inspiration in her."

"During the shoot, I spent a lot of time studying Madhuri's previous songs and dance moves to understand a dancer's body language and expression. This helped me shape Bindu's character with a clear sense of direction. I am confident that as the storyline progresses, the audience will witness different facets of Bindu, keeping them on the edge of their seats," she added.

The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Shambhavi Singh, and Krip Suri.

It will premiere on June 10 on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.