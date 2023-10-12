Aayudh Bhanushali immerses himself in aarti, garba on Navratri: 'It's a tradition we all cherish'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Aayudh Bhanushali, who is currently seen as Krishna in 'Doosri Maa', shared that the anticipation for Navratri is unparalleled amongst Gujaratis, and also opened up on the festivities this year.

Aayudh said: "Amongst Gujaratis, the anticipation for Navratri each year is unparalleled, not just for me but for my entire family. The preparations start much ahead in advance. While everyone in our home observes nine days' fast, children are not allowed to do that."

"However, taking part in the evening aarti and then playing garba in front of the beautifully adorned matki in our house is a tradition we all cherish. We adorn ourselves in vibrant garba attire and dance together, which I thoroughly enjoy and eagerly look forward to every year," he shared.

Aayudh added: "We also head to the nearby grounds to join our friends for Garba and dance all night. It is undoubtedly one of my favourite festivals I celebrate with unwavering devotion and enthusiasm."

In the current track of 'Doosri Maa', Arvind (Mayank Mishra), sabotages Dadaji (Sunil Dutt) by cutting his chappal to prevent him from visiting Yashoda's tea stall. Despite his efforts, Dadaji walks barefoot, enduring discomfort along the way.

In the market, Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) spots Dadaji walking barefoot alongside Malti (Anita Pradhan) and offers to repair his chappal. Kamini (Priety Sahay) observes this act and promptly informs Arvind, fueling his anger. Yashoda witnesses Dadaji's plight and becomes distressed by her family's mistreatment of him. Krishna later tells everyone that a cobbler revealed that someone intentionally damaged Dadaji's chappal, deepening their guilt.

Arvind, now at the shop, serves Yashoda with a notice from Randheer (Darshan Dave) demanding repayment. He goes a step further by insulting her, adding to her distress. To settle the debt to Randheer, Yashoda contemplates selling her mangal sutra, but Krishna intervenes to stop her.

Back home, Suresh and Malti inquire about their missing ATM, jewellery, and money. Arvind coldly responds, expressing his determination not to let them assist Yashoda under any circumstances, leaving them devastated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.