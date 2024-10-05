Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour visit iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour, who are known for their work in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, visited the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila in the national capital, New Delhi.

The pictures from their visit on Friday evening show the actors not only attending the celebrations but also becoming a highlight of the festivities.

Aasif has strong ties with Delhi as he was born in the city and has studied in Khalsa college. Expressing his joy, Aasif Sheikh shared, “Every time I return to Delhi, it feels like a homecoming. Being part of the Ramlila is truly humbling, and the energy here is electric! As a child, I watched this very Ramlila from the audience, dreaming of being on stage. To now stand here as a guest of honour is surreal”.

He further mentioned that although he maintains a very strict diet, he gave in to the temptations of the delectable festivities spread at the Ramlila.

He said, “This experience was made even more special with my co-star, Rohitashv Gour, by my side. We indulged in some of Delhi’s beloved traditions, from enjoying the delicious chhole bhature to exploring the lively local markets. Although I usually stick to a strict diet, I couldn’t resist making an exception today. Delhi always wins when it comes to food. I might be disciplined about my diet, but here, all bets are off. I had to enjoy the chaat and other street delicacies, though I tried to keep the portions in check (laughs). The memories I’m taking home will always be special. Delhi has once again captured my heart”.

His co-star Rohitashv Gour also reflected on his bond with the city, and shared how nostalgic this visit had been. He said, “Delhi holds a special place in my heart. The moment we stepped on stage, the crowd's roar gave me chills. The love we received from fans was truly magical. The Luv Kush Ramlila is an unparalleled experience. The scale of the production, the audience's energy, and the way this city celebrates its traditions are awe-inspiring. I will always cherish my connection with Delhi, and this trip has been unforgettable. Celebrating the Luv Kush Ramlila, one of the country’s largest and most renowned Ramlila events, with Aasif Ji added an extra spark to the festivities”.

“Fans couldn’t get enough of us as they mingled, took photos, and shared memories, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. During my time at the National School of Drama, I was so focused on my craft that I rarely explored the city. But coming back with Aasif Ji, who is like the perfect tour guide, has been a wonderful experience”, he added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, airs on &TV.

