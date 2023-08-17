AAP MLAs demands street lights, BJP bats fire station during Delhi Assembly special session

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) AAP MLA Narendra Yadav on Thursday alleged that BSES connections are not being installed in his constituency and that favoritism is rampant in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD).

“There is favoritism going on in MCD and only those favored by MCD get BSES connections. Several buildings are without connections and if anyone's connection is cut for not paying bills, they do not get a new connection,” Yadav alleged during the Special Session of the Delhi Assembly.

BJP MLA Anil Bajpayai said that there was a need to set up a fire station in his constituency Gandhi Nagar.

“There is no fire station in my area. I have a big clothes market where people from different countries visit. We should not do politics over this but set up a fire station,” he said.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta urged to create a proposal to install street lights in his area. “Due to darkness in Vajirabad and JJ Colony, something wrong might happen to women. A proposal should be drafted for installing street lights,” he said.

