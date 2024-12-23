AAP making women fill illegal forms for monthly payment scheme: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Delhi unit BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hit out at the AAP government's scheme for financial assistance to women, saying Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi were using unofficial forms for enrollment and spreading lies over the scheme without making any budget provision for it.

"The way Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi have gone forward with the registration of women for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana without notification or budget provision has proven that Kejriwal is a master of politics based on lies and confusion,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal is not in any constitutional position but Atishi is in the constitutional position of Chief Minister.

"The Cabinet note written by Atishi contains a provision to give a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, but sadly, she is making women fill a non-governmental form for a Rs 2,100 honorarium, deceiving them,” he said.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi want Kejriwal and Atishi's government to stop spreading confusion and clarify how their party’s government will provide a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium when their own Punjab government has not provided it since 2022, and there is no budget provision for it in Delhi, with the cabinet note stating only Rs 1,000 monthly.

The Delhi BJP President said that the forms for the honorarium being filled by "AAP" leaders are not official forms, and he challenged CM Atishi to issue a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's office and clarify whether the forms filled on Monday in Kidwai Nagar are official forms or not.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that by initiating the "Sanjeevani Yojana" health scheme form-filling process on Monday, Kejriwal started betraying elderly people.

He alleged Kejriwal was spreading lies about the so-called health insurance scheme for age 60-plus people, but the senior citizens of Delhi are asking whether Sanjeevani is a government-registered health scheme.

Kejriwal, who presents himself as the son of all elderly people, should explain whether any son would deceive his parents with false promises, the BJP leader said, adding that the senior citizens of Delhi want to ask Kejriwal why his Punjab government has implemented the Central-government funded Ayushman scheme, but he has not done the same for Delhi.

