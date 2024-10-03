Aamir Khan shares evidence of being Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is a die-hard fan of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The actor appeared along with his son, Junaid Khan on the latest episode of the 16th season of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

A video shared by the makers of the show, features Aamir with his son at the hot seat as Big B, who serves as the host of the show, engages in a conversion with them. In the video, Aamir asks Big B about the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

To this Aamir asks Big B to tender an evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has the evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh.

The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”.

Big B, who ruled the cinema in the mid-1970s and the early 1980s has many loyal fans across the country and the diaspora community owing to his stature as a megastar and his image of the “angry young man” of the 1970s.

Big B was the second biggest superstar in chronology after Rajesh Khanna. It’s interesting how the downfall of Rajesh Khanna was juxtaposed with the rise of Big B. A lot of credit for Big B’s success goes to the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, who devised the “angry young man” and made him a template.

Recently, a streaming documentary showcasing the professional and personal lives of the screenwriting legends was also released on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.