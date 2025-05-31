Aaman Devgan congratulates brother Yug on Karate Kid: 'You killed it, bro'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan congratulated his cousin Yug on his debut with "Karate Kid: Legends".

Posting a string of pictures of the two brothers, Aaman said, "You killed it, bro!"

Teasing Yug in a brotherly fashion, Aaman penned on his Instagram account, "Used to hearing you yap 24/7, but on screen? That was something else! You killed it, bro! So proud of you, Yuggy! #karatekidmovie."

"Karate Kid: Legends" brings together Ajay and Yug for the first time ever. The father and son duo have given their voices to the Hindi version of the celebrated movie.

While Ajay is the voice behind the iconic character Mr. Han, portrayed by Jackie Chan, Yug has lent his voice to Li Fong, the character initially essayed by Ben Wang. The project further marks Ajay’s first-ever voiceover for an international film.

Making the announcement, the makers, Sony Pictures Entertainment India wrote on social media, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi). Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon."

Set against the backdrop of New York City, "Karate Kid: Legends" chronicles the inspiring journey of the kung fu prodigy, Li Fong while he adjusts to his new school. He ends up forging some unique bonds while preparing for the local karate champion. He is taken on a journey of self-discovery under the guidance of his teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Meanwhile, Aaman made his Bollywood debut alongside Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rashe Thadani in “Azaad.” Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the action entertainer also featured Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty.

On the other hand, Ajay was last seen reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in "Raid 2", co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.

