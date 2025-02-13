Aakash Baskaran’s film featuring Atharvaa Murali titled ‘Idhayam Murali’

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The makers of actor Atharvaa’s next film, which is being directed by Aakash Baskaran, on Thursday announced its title as ‘Idhayam Murali’.

Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, released the title teaser and the first and second looks of the film at a well attended event in the premises of the St Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai.

Interestingly, the title of the film, ‘Idhayam Murali’ reminded audiences of the cult classic ‘Idhayam’, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of actor Atharvaa’s father, Murali.

The teaser released on the occasion also showed Atharvaa playing a character called Idhayam Murali in the film. Atharvaa is seen sitting in the US and watching a video of a friend of his proposing to his girlfriend. Just as he finishes watching the clip, he receives a call from his uncle, asking him where he is as all the guests for his wedding have arrived and are enquiring about him. Idhayaa tells him that he is in New York. His uncle, shocked by the response, asks him to return to India. Idhayaa says he will head to the airport immediately to which his uncle says that he will stay on line till he boards a plane back home…

One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.

Apart from Atharvaa and Thaman, the film will also feature actors Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.