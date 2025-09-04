Aadhaar authentication crosses 221 crore in August, up 10 pc from last year

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Aadhaar-based authentication continues to see strong growth, with number holders carrying out more than 221 crore authentication transactions in August, according to data released by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday.

This marks a rise of over 10.3 per cent compared to August 2024, showing how Aadhaar has become an important tool for India’s growing digital economy.

UIDAI said that the increasing use of Aadhaar authentication highlights its role in ensuring smooth welfare delivery and enabling people to access various services voluntarily from different providers.

“The growing usage shows, how Aadhaar based authentication has been playing the role of a facilitator for effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers,” UIDAI stated.

Face authentication, in particular, has been gaining traction. In August, 18.6 crore transactions were done using this AI-powered method, a sharp increase from 6.04 crore in the same month previous year.

Overall, 213 crore face authentication transactions have been carried out so far, the UIDAI said.

On September 1, UIDAI recorded its highest-ever single-day usage, with more than 1.5 crore face authentications. The previous high was 1.28 crore on August 1.

The face authentication feature works on both Android and iOS devices, allowing users to verify their identity with just a scan.

UIDAI said it ensures convenience for people while maintaining high security standards. More than 150 government departments, financial institutions, oil companies, and telecom operators are already using it to deliver services and benefits.

Aadhaar’s electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services are also being widely used.

In August, 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions were recorded, with the service continuing to play a key role in improving customer experience and making processes easier across banking, financial services, and other sectors.

UIDAI added that the steady growth of Aadhaar authentication reflects its increasing acceptance across the country and its contribution to building a stronger digital economy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.