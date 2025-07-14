83.66 per cent Bihar electors’ forms collected under roll revision: ECI

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Enumeration Forms (EFs) of 83.66 per cent of the 7.89 crore Bihar voters have already been collected with 11 more days left for the last date of submission of filled forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, the Election Commission of India said on Monday.

After two rounds of door-to-door visits by the Booth Level Officers, out of the 7.89 crore electors in Bihar EFs of 6.60 crore voters have already been collected, said an official statement.

So far, 1.59 per cent electors have been found deceased, 2.2 per cent have permanently shifted and 0.73 per cent persons were found to be enrolled at more than one place, it said.

Therefore, 88.18 per cent of electors have either already submitted their EF or died or retained their names at one place or permanently shifted out of their previous place of residence.

Only 11.82 per cent of electors now have to submit their filled EFs and many of them have sought time to submit their Enumeration Forms with documents in the coming days.

Nearly 1 lakh BLOs will soon begin their third round of door-to-door visits. Their efforts are being augmented by the 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by all political parties, each one of whom can certify and submit up to 50 EFs per day.

To ensure that no eligible urban voter is left out the ER, special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar.

In a major push towards use of latest technology and digitisation, the newly launched ECINet platform by ECI, a single integrated platform which is subsuming the earlier 40 different ECI Applications, has also been deployed for all aspects of the Bihar SIR exercise and is running efficiently.

Through ECINet, the electors are able to fill their EFs online and also search for their names in the 2003 ER wherever applicable.

The electors can also connect with their election officials, including their BLOs using the ECINet App.

ECINet is also accelerating the process of updation of forms and documents for the field-level election functionaries resulting in the uploading of over 5.74 crore Enumeration Forms as at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The document review module of ECINet has also quickened the pace of verification of eligibility of the electors by the AEROs, EROs and DEOs in a streamlined manner.

