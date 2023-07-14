8 injured after truck hits bus in Odisha’s Balasore

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) At least eight people were injured as a bus traveling from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata overturned after being hit by a speeding truck from behind in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, police said.

The mishap took place on the National Highway near Shantia bypass under Jaleswar police station at around 2.45 a.m.

Manoj Kumar Nayak, driver of the bus said: “As a speed-breaker was there at the accident spot, I had slowed down the bus. At that time, a speeding truck hit my bus from behind. Under the impact of the collision, the bus hit the barricade put up there and then overturned."

After getting information, the local police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to a local hospital.

The truck, which hit the bus, has been seized and further investigation is going on, the police said.

