8 booked for raping, torturing woman for dowry in Pilibhit

Pilibhit, March 26 (IANS) Eight persons of a family have been booked for allegedly torturing a 22-year-old woman for dowry, raping her, and then throwing her out of the house, police said.

The case has been registered on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate's court.

According to the police, the victim got married on May 12, 2022, and her father spent more than Rs 35 lakh on her marriage and dowry but her husband and in-laws were not satisfied with it and demanded an additional Rs 20 lakh.

The woman claimed that she was tortured physically and mentally soon after the marriage.

On June 25, when other family members were away, her brother-in-law raped her. When she narrated the ordeal to her husband and mother-in-law on their return, they asked her to remain silent.

They also attempted to kill her by strangling but she somehow managed to escape, she claimed.

Later, the family took away her jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and threw her out of the house.

Sungarhi police station Station House Officer, Rajiv Sharma, said, "The victim's husband, his elder brother, parents and four other family members have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to kill), 420 (cheating with dishonesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498 A (subjecting a woman to cruelty by husband or his relatives) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act."

The accused persons are yet to be arrested, he added.

