Erdogan, Putin discuss grain initiative renewal over phone

Istanbul, March 26 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative renewal over the phone.

The Turkish presidency's communications department on Saturday said Erdogan thanked Putin for Russia's positive stance on the extension of the initiative.

The Turkish leader also reiterated Turkey's commitment to a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brokered by Turkey and the UN, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed by Russia and Ukraine last July to establish a maritime humanitarian corridor and export grain and fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia amid the war.

Initially in effect for 120 days, the deal was extended in mid-November 2022 and again on March 18.

According to the UN, nearly 25 million tons of grain and foodstuff were transported to 45 countries during the first two terms of the initiative, which helped to bring down global food prices and stabilise the markets.

