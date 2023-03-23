'This is the 7th case in which Rahul Gandhi is out on bail'

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail on Thursday by the Surat district court in Gujarat after convicting him and sentencing him to two years in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in April 2019.

As per sources, this is the seventh case in which Gandhi is now out on bail.

Gandhi is also out on bail in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi along with his mother Sonia Gandhi was granted bail in December 2015 on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in the case pursued by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

On July 6, 2019, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Patna court in another defamation case. This case was filed by a BJP leader for his comments saying "all Modis are thieves".

On July 12, 2019, Gandhi was granted bail by an Ahmedabad court in a defamation case. The case was filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank after he had alleged that the bank was involved in a scam of swapping bank notes during demonetisation.

On July 4, 2019, Rahul was granted bail by a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by a RSS worker. This case was filed for his remark linking activist Gauri Lankesh's killing with the "BJP-RSS ideology". The bail was granted on a surety amount of Rs 15,000.

In November 2016, the Bhiwandi court in Maharashtra had granted bail to Gandhi in another case filed by another RSS worker. Rahul Gandhi had said that the RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi. Even the Supreme Court had slammed him for such 'collective' comments, and had ruled that he will have to face trial and prove his point in the court.

The Guwahati court gave bail to Rahul Gandhi in yet another defamation case filed by the RSS. The bail was granted on a bond of Rs 50,000 in September 2016. The case was filed after Rahul had lied that he was prevented by the RSS from entering the Barpeta Satra in Assam in December 2015.

