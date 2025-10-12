7 rescued after fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai building

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Seven persons were rescued in an unconscious state after a major fire broke out due to a short circuit at a residential building in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, CRPF officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the 19-storey Tricity Symphony Tower located in Kharghar's Sector-35 with the blazing flames reaching up to the 19th floor of the building, an official said.

Of the seven individuals, three are women and four men, including children.

"Around 12:50 p.m. today, a major fire broke out due to a short circuit in the duct of Tricity Symphony Tower, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, reaching up to the 19th floor. The Quick Action Team of 102 Battalion of Rapid Action Force, CRPF led by Commandant & other officers, bravely rescued 7 residents (3 women & 4 men, including children) from the 17th & 18th floors amid heavy smoke. All were shifted to a nearby hospital. Fire Services & Kharghar Police later controlled the blaze. Salute to the courage of our responders!" the CRPF said in a post on its official X account.

According to official information, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit in at meter room of the residential society, leading to smoke and fire catching the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit in Kharghar received the information at around 12.50 p.m. After acting promptly, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of 102 Battalion from Taloja carried out a swift rescue operation, the official added.

The Fire Department and the Kharghar Police later controlled the blaze from spreading further.

The rescued resident were admitted to the nearby hospital for breathing problems and were reported to be in stable condition.

Later, fire services and Kharghar Police assisted in the rescue operation.

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