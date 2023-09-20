6.2-magnitude quake hits New Zealand

Wellington, Sep 20 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 45 km north of Geraldine, New Zealand's South Island, at 9:14 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to New Zealand's geological hazard monitoring institute GeoNet.

Residents in Christchurch and other South Island regions felt the shake, which had a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

