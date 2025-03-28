60-hour constructive discussions during Budget session: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday expressed gratitude to all members for their constructive suggestions during the session, saying this was likely the longest Budget session in the state’s history.

A total of 13 sittings were held over the 12-day session, with members engaging in 60 hours of constructive discussions, he said.

He said on March 17 he had presented his first budget as Finance Minister. The budget proposals were debated in the House for eight hours and 26 minutes, with 23 Opposition members contributing for four hours and 36 minutes, while 21 ruling party MLAs spoke for three hours and 35 minutes. In addition, two Independent MLAs shared their views on the budget for 15 minutes.

The Chief Minister highlighted that during the session, calling attention motions on important topics, submitted by various MLAs, were accepted by the Speaker. A total of 10 calling attention motions were discussed. Furthermore, 16 key bills aimed at the welfare of the people of Haryana were deliberated upon and passed in the House. He said every penny of the state’s budget, amounting to more than Rs 2.05 lakh crore, will be utilised for the welfare of the Haryana people.

The Chief Minister also thanked Speaker Harvinder Kalyan for allowing all members to express their views, facilitating a constructive and comprehensive discussion on the budget. He pointed out that although only 20 questions are listed during the Question Hour, there were occasions when all 20 questions were discussed and answered by the government.

In response to a question, CM Saini assured that all Opposition suggestions made during the discussions, whether concerning the Bills, the Governor’s Address, or the Budget, had been noted and addressed by the government.

Addressing another query, the Chief Minister said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a block at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha in Hisar on March 31.

“This medical college serves not only Haryana but also benefits people from neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Punjab.” Moreover, on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and inaugurate two major projects for its people.

The Chief Minister shared that several other significant projects are ready but await administrative approval, including the Kalpana Chawla Medical University in Kutail, an elevated railway track in Kurukshetra, Pandit Nekiram Sharma Medical College in Bhiwani, and an airport and Shaheed Smarak in Ambala. Once administrative approval is received, these projects will soon be dedicated to the public.

