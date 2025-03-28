Madhya Pradesh: One killed, four injured in truck-container collision

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) A head-on collision between a truck and a container near Barodia Kalan village under Malthone police station area in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed one life and left four others injured, an official said on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 12.45 a.m. near the Barodia Kalan outpost under the jurisdiction of Malthone police station.

According to police sources and investigation officer, “the container was coming from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, while the truck was heading in the opposite direction".

Investigation revealed that the truck, bearing registration number RJ 11 GC 3821, had entered the wrong lane, leading to the fatal crash.

The impact claimed the life of the container's driver, Keshav Dhakad, who hailed from a village under Bhangarh police station in Subhashpura district, Shivpuri.

He was declared brought dead upon arrival at Malthone hospital.

Four other individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries.

Among them were Raja Lodhi, Hariram Lodhi, and Sanjay Madotiya, along with the cleaner of the container, Hariom Dhakad.

Initially treated at Malthone hospital, they were later referred to the district hospital in Sagar for further medical care.

According to hospital reports, their condition is stable. The police have informed the families of both the deceased and the injured.

“Legal action is underway, as the truck driver, Raja Lodhi, has been held responsible for taking the wrong lane, which led to the crash,” the officer said. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased to proceed with their investigation.

A nearby Dhaba owner informed the Badoniya police outpost about the accident.

When asked if the drivers of the vehicles were under influence, the investigation officer said, the truck driver was not under influence. However, only a post-mortem report will reveal about the other driver who lost his life in the accident.

This tragic incident highlights the dangers posed by reckless driving and serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

The authorities continue to investigate the matter to ensure accountability and justice for those affected by this unfortunate accident.

The accident site is nearly 60 km away from the district headquarters Sagar.

