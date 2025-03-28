Rajasthan CM launches development projects worth Rs 10,000 crore

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday emphasised that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" is the guiding principle of good governance. He acknowledged the public's support as the driving force behind development and reaffirmed the commitment to making Rajasthan a prosperous and developed state.

Speaking at the 'Vikas Aur Sushasn Utsav' held as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations in Bhilwara, CM Sharma paid homage to the stalwarts who played a crucial role in the state’s integration, particularly Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He announced that Rajasthan Day will be celebrated annually on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada. The Chief Minister unveiled guidelines for key schemes across multiple departments and laid the foundation stone for projects amounting to Rs 10,000 crore.

The newly issued guidelines covered Urban Development Department delegation orders; Simplification of fire NOC processes; Formation of DMFT in new districts; Green Aravali Development Project; Annapurna Bhandar Scheme and extended working hours for Registrar Offices (twice a week, 8 AM to 8 PM)Additionally, the Panchgaurav booklet for all districts was released to highlight local capabilities and employment opportunities.

Recognising journalists as the fourth pillar of democracy, the government introduced the Rajasthan Journalist Health Coverage (RJHS) Scheme to honour their dedication.

A new medical app was also launched, enabling patients to schedule appointments from their mobile devices. The Chief Minister highlighted that the guidelines issued for the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Urban Development Scheme mark a significant step toward enhancing urban prosperity and convenience.

Sharma criticised the previous administration for fostering an environment of corruption, citing issues such as women’s safety concerns, paper leaks, power shortages, financial mismanagement, alleged scams in the Jal Jeevan Mission and political maneuvering over ERCP.

He contrasted this with his government's proactive approach, highlighting the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which was held in the first year of his tenure to ensure the effective implementation of investment MoUs.

CM Sharma reiterated that good governance is central to progress, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of governance that meets public expectations. The government remains dedicated to public welfare and effective administration.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani lauded the decision to celebrate Rajasthan Day on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

He underscored the role of good policy and governance in fostering democracy and highlighted MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore secured at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa emphasised Rajasthan’s historic significance and the large-scale organisation of Rajasthan Day through week-long programmes benefiting various sections of society.

Public Health and Engineering Minister Kanhaiyalal Choudhary commended the Chief Minister's leadership in driving progress through the "double engine" governance model.

