5,975 special trains to facilitate passengers during Diwali, Chhath puja: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will run 5,975 special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger demand during the upcoming festive season, especially for Chhath Puja and Diwali.

In response to public demand, 12,500 special trains have been sanctioned, out of which 5,975 trains have been approved for the 2024-25 period.

Notably, general coaches will be added to 108 regular trains, providing more options for passengers travelling during the holiday rush.

The Railway Minister said that the addition of general coaches and the introduction of special trains aim to alleviate the strain on the Indian Railways during this high-demand period.

"More than one crore passengers are expected to benefit from these arrangements", he said.

He also mentioned that in the 2023-24 festive season, a total of 4,429 special trains were operated, a number that has been significantly expanded for this year to ensure smoother travel experiences.

The decision to increase the number of special trains and add general coaches is seen as a direct response to the high demand for train tickets during the festive season.

These new arrangements are designed to provide more availability and ease the pressure on the railway system.

Earlier on Thursday the Railway Minister highlighted the growing success of the indigenous Vande Bharat trains, which have become a symbol of India’s railway modernisation.

"The Vande Bharat project took off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the capabilities of Indian Railway engineers," he said.

Multiple versions of the Vande Bharat, including sleeper variants and the Namo Bharat trains, have been developed domestically, reducing dependence on imports.

On September 16, 2024, Prime Minister Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Metro service, set to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’, which runs between Bhuj and Ahmedabad.

This marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to modernise its railway infrastructure, with Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains representing the future of high-speed travel in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.