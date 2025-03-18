55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts opened; 36.63 crore in rural, semi-urban areas: Centre

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts have been opened till March 7, out of which, 36.63 crore accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, the government said on Tuesday.

Also, cumulative enrollment under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) stood at 50.30 crore till March 7, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India Scheme and other financial inclusion schemes have also witnessed remarkable progress.

The Atal Pension Yojana saw enrollments reaching 7.49 crore till the reported period.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), as of February 28, as many as 52.07 crore loans amounting to Rs 33.19 lakh crore have been sanctioned since inception of the scheme, according to the minister.

The Stand Up India Scheme (SUPI) saw 2.67 lakh loans amounting to Rs 60,504 crore (till March 7) being sanctioned since inception of the scheme.

The government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked adult based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas.

PMSBY is a one-year personal accident insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering coverage of Rs 2 lakh for death or permanent total disability and Rs 1 lakh for permanent partial disability due to an accident at a premium of Rs 20 per annum.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) is a one-year life insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering coverage of Rs. 2 lakh for death due to any reason at a premium of Rs 436 per annum.

“As on 07.03.2025, cumulative enrollment under PMJJBY is 23.21 crore,” said the minister.

Atal Pension Yojana aims to provide monthly pension to eligible subscribers with age limit of 18 to 40 years not covered under any organised pension scheme.

Under this scheme, the subscribers would receive the fixed minimum pension of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 5,000 per month, at the age of 60 years, depending on the contributions.

