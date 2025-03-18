Aditya Thackeray’s ‘turning Maha into Manipur’ remark invites ‘golden spoon’ jab

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) As the violence-hit Nagpur remain under curfew and on the edge over multiple incidents of arson and vandalism, the political class is trading bitter barbs and also engaging in mudslinging to counter the other.

SS(UBT) Aditya Thackeray blamed the dispensation for inept handling of violence and also accused Fadnavis government of pushing Maharashtra into a situation, similar to riot-hit Manipur. This invited a quick and strong rejoinder from the BJP, which hurled ‘golden spoon’ jibe at Uddhav Thackeray’s son and accused it of insulting the glory of Maharashtra.

BJP leader Ram Kadam, speaking to IANS lashed out at Aditya Thackeray, saying, “He comes from a privileged background, holding a golden spoon. Today, he has audaciously insulted the land of Maharashtra. Our state has a rich tradition and immense pride, and it should not be tarnished by associating it with any other state’s turmoil.”

Further turning the spotlight on economic performance of state under previous dispensations, Kadam claimed, “Under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, Maharashtra earned just Rs 30,000 crores, while under our government, we generated an impressive Rs 15.72 lakh crores, thanks to the efforts of Devendra Fadnavis.”

He also reiterated the charge that there was a premeditated conspiracy behind the violence and accused the Opposition of trying to score political points over communal unrest.

“It’s part of a conspiracy to instigate riots. Police are investigating and grilling the stone-pelters. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Aditya Thackeray commented on Nagpur violence and said that Maharashtra government was trying to create a Manipur-like situation in the state.

“You’re asking about my reaction to the violence, but there has been no official statement from the Chief Minister’s office. This is the city of the Chief Minister himself. If they had the information, why were they unaware of the situation? It seems the Maharashtra government is intentionally trying to create a Manipur-like situation. How can anyone invest in a state where such violence occurs?” Thackeray said.

The violence erupted during protests by Hindu outfits, related to the demands to demolish the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A rumour about setting 'holy chadar' on fire circulated on social media, following which hundreds of protesters gathered and engaged in arson, vandalism and stone-pelting in multiple areas of Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has declared that the state government would take no leniency towards those involved in the violence. He emphasised that anyone caught inciting riots or attacking the police would face strict legal action, regardless of their caste or religion. He also said that the pattern of violence in Nagpur appeared orchestrated, and assured that the state would take firm measures to restore order.

The Nagpur Police have confirmed that more than 50 individuals have been detained in connection with the violence.

