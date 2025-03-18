BJP trying to impose Waqf Amendment Bill forcefully, says Congress MLA Arif Masood

Bhopal, March 18 (IANS) Congress MLA from Bhopal Central constituency, Arif Masood, said on Tuesday that there was no need of Waqf Amendment Bill but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government was willing to impose it "unnecessarily".

Masood claimed that the Opposition parties' members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) have suggested correction on various points on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024, however, the committee didn't pay heed to them.

Masood, a three-time MLA from Bhopal Central constituency, during an interaction with media persons also claimed that "upcoming Bill has nothing to do with Waqf Board's property", and the Muslim community will oppose it.

Earlier, Masood had also opposed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision, saying: "The BJP government is trying to impose Waqf Amendment Bill, whereas it is totally irrelevant. Muslim community is stand against this Bill and will continue to oppose," the Congress MLA said talking to reporters in Assembly on Tuesday.

Notably, Congress along with other opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, has extended their support to a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board in New Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, Masood had also opposed the survey of Waqf Board's properties in state, alleging that the Madhya Pradesh government has presented "incorrect" data, which may led to conflict among the stakeholders in the future.

He had also written to the JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal to oppose the survey, despite that the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board's Chairman Sanwar Patel has maintained that survey was being conducted to make the Waqf properties encroachment-free.

Patel had then told IANS that there are 14,986 properties of the Waqf Board in Madhya Pradesh, and up to 90 per cent properties have been illegally encroached.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.