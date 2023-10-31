54th IFFI announces its International Jury headed by Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The upcoming 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which is set to be held in Goa, has announced its International Jury panel.

The jury will be headed by acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Mr. India’ and ‘Masoom’.

The international jury members include Spanish cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, who is known for his collaborations with Pedro Almodovar, producer Jerome Paillard, producer Catherine Dussart and producer Helen Leake.

They will judge the International Competition and Best Debut Feature Film of a Director Award at the Festival.

The ‘International Competition’ is a selection of 15 acclaimed feature films of important genres, representing the emerging trends in the aesthetics sense and politics of film as envisioned by masters and young voices alike.

The international jury will select the winner of the coveted Best Film Award which includes the Golden Peacock, Rs 40 lakh monetary component and certificates for the Director and Producer.

Apart from the Best Film, the jury will also give verdict on the winners in the Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Special Jury Prize categories.

The ‘Competition For Best Debut Feature Film Of a Director’ section will see seven debutants competing for the coveted Silver Peacock, Rs 10 lakhand a certificate.

Earlier, it was announced that the Manipuri film ‘Andro Dreams’ will be the opening film of the Indian Panorama non-feature section.

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Indian Panorama segment, considered the festival's flagship component, will feature a total of 45 films, consisting of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films.

The 54th edition of IFFI is set to be held in Goa from November 20-28.

