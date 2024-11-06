5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia's Papua

Jakarta, Nov 6 (IANS) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's eastern Papua province on Wednesday, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency reported.

The tremor occurred at 16:14 pm Jakarta time (0914 GMT) with its epicentre located 73 km northwest of Keerom Regency at a depth of 115 km.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the quake was not expected to trigger large waves.

Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, said the tremors were felt weakly by residents, and so far, there have been no preliminary reports of damage or casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to frequent seismic activity due to its position within a tectonically active zone, home to 127 active volcanoes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.