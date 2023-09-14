4 held in Assam for smuggling gold valued at Rs 29L

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Four persons including a woman have been arrested in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Thursday for illegally possessing gold -- that they were allegedly trying to smuggle -- valued at around Rs 29 lakh, the police said.

A group from the Special Task Force and the Guwahati Police stopped a car in the Assam-Meghalaya border region of Jorabat.

According to the police, 518 gm of five gold bars were seized from the possession of the four arrested persons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Inayat Ali, Mohammad Yousuf, Bhiru Singh and Jannat Begum.

Inayat Ali and Mohammad Yousuf hail from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, while Bhiru Singh and Jannat Begum are natives of Shillong.

The consignment of gold was to be illegally transported from Meghalaya to Rajasthan.

