3rd T20I: Bishnoi replaces Arshdeep as India elect to bat first against Bangladesh

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi came in for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh as India won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and a win on Saturday will help them get a clean sweep over Bangladesh, who also lost the preceding Test series 2-0.

For the third T20I, fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana was not considered for selection as he was unavailable due to a viral infection and did not travel with the Indian team to the stadium.

"Looks a good wicket and we said last game we wanted to bat first. Want to set a target and defend. Happy Dussehra everyone and good to see everyone at the ground even though we are 2-0 up.”

“It's important to follow good habits, sometimes you can get complacent after winning the series. We just want to give a lot of freedom to the person coming into bat despite the game situation," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Tanzid Tamim and Mahedi Hasan made it to the playing eleven in what is also veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah’s last T20I game.

"I am happy to bowl first, so doesn't matter. Want to take responsibility as a batting group - hope they do something special today. Consistency is one area we need to improve. I hope the whole 40 overs we'll do something special."

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.