33 years after murder of rtd judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, J&K Police seek public help for clues

Srinagar, Aug 8 (IANS) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police has sought help from persons familiar with the circumstances of murder of retired district and sessions judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo who was killed by terrorists three decades ago in a Srinagar market. An appeal by the SIA has said, "In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind murder of Retired Session Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) appeals all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case."

The SIA appeal further saysthat the identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded.

The public has been asked to contact on8899004976or on emailsspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.infor having any information related to this murder case.

Ganjoo, retired sessions judge was killed on November 4, 1989 by three Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists during broad daylight soon after the militancy gripped the Kashmir valley making the minority Hindus their main target.

He was the second prominent Kashmir Pandit who was killed by militants after the assassination of BJP vice president J&K Tika Lal Taploo on September 14 in 1989.

On the fateful day Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo was in a market at Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar. The judge was brutally murdered for his involvement in CID Officer Amarchand murder trial who was killed by NLF militants.

As a Session Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo had given death sentence to JKLF militant, Maqbool Bhat in August 1968. The militants shot several shots from close range and he died on the spot. His killing created fear psychosis among the minority Hindus living in the Valley.

Maqbool Bhat's outfit was accused of kidnapping and killing CID Officer Amar Chand in the Valley and Indian diplomat Ravinder Mahattre in the UK. Bhat was also involved in hijacking of an Indian Airlines plane named 'Ganga' to Lahore in 1971. The hijackers had demanded release of 36 National Liberation Front (NLF) terrorists and took the plane to Lahore. However, the passengers were released and their demand was not fulfilled.

Maqbool Bhat was tried for sabotage and murder. He was convicted and awarded the death sentence in September 1968 by then Session Court Judge, Neelkant Ganjoo. After his multiple petitions were rejected, Bhat was hanged in Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.

Bhat had migrated to Pakistan and had founded militant Group National Liberation Front (NLF) of which the present day Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is an offshoot.

