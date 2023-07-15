3 cops shot in US state

Washington, July 15 (IANS) Three police officers were shot in the US state of North Dakota during an exchange of gunfire, officials said.

The incident occured on Friday in the city of Fargo, the state-based Valley Live News reported.

Witnesses told Valley News Live that the gunfire exchange took place after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South.

Police are yet to release information about the events leading up to the shooting.

Witnesses say they heard more than 40 shots, likely from an automatic weapon.

Police responded to the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South.

Nearby roads were cordoned off.

Fargo Police have said there was no known threat to the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.