283 foreign tour operators from 56 nations took part in GITB in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) The 12th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB 2023) concluded at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) on Tuesday, in which 283 inbound foreign tour operators (FTOs) from 56 countries took part.

The three-day GITB was organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

It was supported by leading national and regional associations like Hotel & Restaurant Association of Rajasthan (HRAR), Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) and Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO).

Speaking about the success of the event, Principal Secretary (Tourism), Rajasthan government, Gayatri Rathore said that GITB has been hugely successful in attracting serious buyers and sellers. As many as 11,000 pre-scheduled B2B meetings were held over the course of two days. The participation of nine states, including Rajasthan, shows that the mart has established itself across the country. It is a leading event in terms of FTOs, which take part in the mart in large numbers, she said.

Chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council and President, Indian Heritage Hotels Associations (IHHA), Randhir Vikram Singh said that GITB has been an excellent networking platform for standalone hotels which can interact with foreign buyers and meet all the stakeholders under one roof.

The Managing Director of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC), Vijay Pal Singh, also visited the Travel Bazaar and appreciated the efforts put in to make this networking event effective and successful.

The President of Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO), Mahendra Singh Rathore, informed that FAM Tours (Familiarisation Tours) are also being organised for the visiting buyers on Wednesday. The tours will cover three itineraries: Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Bikaner; Jaipur-Sariska-Ranthambore; and Jaipur-Udaipur- Deogarh-Pushkar.

A detailed report on 'Inbound Tourism in India - Unlocking the Potential' was released at the GITB 2023. Prepared by FICCI and Nangia Andersen LLP, the report aims to provide insights into the current scenario of inbound tourism in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.