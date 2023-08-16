27 panchayats in Kangra hit by floods, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Aug 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segment in Kangra district where 27 panchayats have been affected.

He took stock of evacuation operations of the regions flooded downstream of Pong reservoir and other relief works.

While interacting with the people in relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, the Chief Minister inquired into their well-being, besides assuring them of all possible assistance from the government.

Expressing concern over the loss, the Chief Minster said damages to a huge extent have been caused to both the public and the private property. People have lost their homes and large areas under harvest have been submerged under water, causing huge loss to the farmers.

“I assure of special package, especially for these areas in terms of relief and compensation. Affected families will be provided increased compensation,” Sukhu said.

He directed the administration to make sure that the people sheltered in relief camps may be looked after well. Apart from free lodge and boarding, the Health Department has also deputed medical teams to take care of children, elders besides others.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure sufficient stock of eateries, essential medicines besides anti-venom.

Interacting with the media, he said 27 panchayats of Indora and Fatehpur areas have been affected due to water-logging out of which 22 panchayats have been severely impacted.

Nearly 1,150 people have been evacuated so far with the help of the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Police and Home Guards personnel have also been roped in for the evacuation process, he added.

He said during the past 50 years this was the most catastrophic natural calamity the state has gone through.

He said financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided for partially damaged houses and all possible help will also be extended for rebuilding their houses.

