26 active Covid cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Noida, March 20 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar district has reached 26, with seven new cases reported in Noida and Greater Noida West in the last 24 hours.

Of these, 25 infected individuals have been isolated at their homes, while one is admitted to the hospital.

A 20-bed isolation ward has been made in the district hospital in Sector-39. The Covid helpline number is 1800419211.

Government and senior administrative officers have ordered the Health Department to take stock of the situation at the micro level to deal with the infection, along with surveillance, testing and monitoring and identifying Covid clusters.

CMO Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sunil Sharma stated that the Health Department is prepared to fight against the infection and all the health centres and doctors have been alerted again.

He added that sampling and contact tracing have been increased and private labs have been instructed to send the samples of positive cases to the department, so that genome sequencing can be done.

Significantly, most patients with symptoms of H3N2 influenza are elderly, children and pregnant women.

