21 Indian startups raise $139.5 million this week

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Indian startups raised $139.5 million this week across 21 deals -- reflecting continued investor confidence despite broader market uncertainties.

This week’s funding activity featured five growth-stage and 13 early-stage deals, with three startups choosing to keep their funding amounts private.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading region with eight deals, followed by Bengaluru with four.

Startups from Mumbai, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, and Ahmedabad also featured in this week’s funding round-up.

Fintech dominated the sector-wise distribution with three deals, followed by strong performances from e-commerce and media and entertainment.

Other sectors like deep tech, AI, health tech, and cybersecurity also drew interest -- showcasing the wide appeal of India’s tech landscape.

Seed funding dominated this week with eight deals, followed by investments across Series A, B, and D stages, indicating that investors are actively backing both new ideas and scaling businesses.

In the growth and late-stage segment, startups brought in $65.75 million. Healthtech startup CureBay led the charge with a Series B round backed by Bertelsmann India Investments.

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK followed with a $19 million Series B round, while electric vehicle maker Euler Motors raised $15 million in another tranche of its $60 million round.

Fintech players Dvara KGFS and Borderless (Stockal) also secured funding. On the early-stage side, startups collectively raised $73.75 million. Among them, Mythik -- launched by entrepreneur Jason Kothari -- stood out with a $15 million seed round.

Other early-stage winners included deep tech firm ALT Carbon, AI startup Biostate AI, and SaaS platform Data Sutram.

However, PierSight, BlackCarrot, and The Sock Street did not disclose their funding amounts.

The average funding over the past eight weeks stood at $216.99 million across 25 deals per week.

Meanwhile, in the previous week, Indian startups collectively raised around $194.22 million across 28 deals.

The funding in the last week included nine growth and late-stage rounds and 18 early-stage deals, while one startup chose not to disclose its funding amount.

